BAE Systems (BA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BAE Systems (LON: BA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/3/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 878 ($11.78) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 600 ($8.05) price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.45) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 555 ($7.45).
- 2/25/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.99) price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 600 ($8.05) price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/9/2022 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 644 ($8.64) price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.99) price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/25/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.99) price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 730 ($9.79) price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – BAE Systems had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 555 ($7.45) price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 644 ($8.64) price target on the stock.
Shares of BAE Systems stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.40) on Friday, reaching GBX 694 ($9.31). 14,411,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 590.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 573.36.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 45.70%.
