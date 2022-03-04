Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 580,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Zhihu as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth $168,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

ZH stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. Zhihu Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

