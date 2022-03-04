Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,716 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Focus Financial Partners worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $201,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $211,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOCS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

