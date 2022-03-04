Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,644 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 29,941 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

NYSE SIG opened at $70.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.70. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

