Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 179,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 350,683 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLWS shares. TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

