Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Penske Automotive Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $504,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Shares of PAG opened at $100.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.68.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.