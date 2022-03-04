Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 80,644 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,644 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

NYSE SIG opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

