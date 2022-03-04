Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 580,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Zhihu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Zhihu Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

ZH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

