Bank of New Hampshire Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,913,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,003 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

MCHP stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.50. 47,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,747. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

