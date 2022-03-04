Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.80

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 4310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.34 million, a PE ratio of 316.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Baozun by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 1,024,590 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 121.5% in the third quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 635,581 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 213.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 630,169 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 3,072.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 596,077 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

