Bata (BTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $75.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 72.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Bata has a market cap of $179,723.96 and $75.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 71.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.71 or 0.00257348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001408 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.