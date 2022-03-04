Beacon Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $746,925.29 and approximately $17,554.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000244 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000077 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

