Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,650,000 after buying an additional 338,366 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 118,006.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $272.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,633. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.14 and its 200 day moving average is $253.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Articles

