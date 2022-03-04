Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the January 31st total of 430,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $1.54 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

BLCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.