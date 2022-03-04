Berenberg Bank Trims Nichols (LON:NICL) Target Price to GBX 1,325

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,375 ($18.45) to GBX 1,325 ($17.78) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.
NICL stock opened at GBX 1,370 ($18.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £501.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Nichols has a 12 month low of GBX 732 ($9.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,650 ($22.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,421.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,363.58.
