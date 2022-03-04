Berenberg Bank Trims Nichols (LON:NICL) Target Price to GBX 1,325

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,375 ($18.45) to GBX 1,325 ($17.78) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

NICL stock opened at GBX 1,370 ($18.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £501.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Nichols has a 12 month low of GBX 732 ($9.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,650 ($22.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,421.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,363.58.

About Nichols

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

