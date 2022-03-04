Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.