Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Guggenheim

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.88.

BBY stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

