Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

NYSE:BBY traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.76. 86,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.86. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

