Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Beyond Meat worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $46.41 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BYND. Mizuho dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.