Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) fell 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.03 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). 8,785,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 19,411,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).
The stock has a market cap of £29.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.81.
Bidstack Group Company Profile (LON:BIDS)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.