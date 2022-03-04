Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) fell 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.03 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). 8,785,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 19,411,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of £29.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.81.

Bidstack Group Company Profile

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

