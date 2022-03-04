BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Trading Down 9.4%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was down 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.