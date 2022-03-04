Bitgear Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,106.00 (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $624,499.47 and approximately $35,106.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.76 or 0.06661226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,938.06 or 0.99961306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00047533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002918 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,906,579 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitgear

