BitNautic Token Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (CURRENCY:BTNT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, BitNautic Token has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitNautic Token has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and $3,673.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00102920 BTC.

BitNautic Token Coin Profile

BitNautic Token (CRYPTO:BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io . The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic . BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

