Bitspawn 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $285,407.00 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (CURRENCY:SPWN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Bitspawn has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Bitspawn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitspawn has a market cap of $2.27 million and $285,407.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.72 or 0.06542954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,887.06 or 1.00356386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00047561 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Bitspawn Profile

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn

Bitspawn Coin Trading

