BitTube (TUBE) Market Capitalization Reaches $658,572.08

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. BitTube has a total market cap of $658,572.08 and $766.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.85 or 0.00406615 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 337,155,584 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

