BitWhite 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25,196.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $102,780.80 and approximately $25,196.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

