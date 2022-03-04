Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stake Trimmed by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,381 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.82% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $2.86 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

