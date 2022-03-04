BlackHat Price Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, BlackHat has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $295,597.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.36 or 0.06726017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,861.96 or 0.99790248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002910 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.