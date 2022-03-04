BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIT. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 97,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 56.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $16.18 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

