Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.