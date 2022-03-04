Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%.
Shares of NYSE:BVH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.83.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
