Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 78.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.22. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.