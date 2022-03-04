BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

DMB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,350. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

