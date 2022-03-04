Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Tops $0.0192 on Exchanges

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00034902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00103125 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.