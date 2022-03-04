boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Grupo Santander

Equities researchers at Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.50.

Shares of BHHOF stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. boohoo group has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

