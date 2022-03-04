BOOM (BOOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.91 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, BOOM has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $71,684.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,097,534 coins and its circulating supply is 778,066,802 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars.

