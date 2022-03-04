Boosted Finance Trading 17.8% Lower This Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $52,680.01 and approximately $44,937.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.80 or 0.06662093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,003.50 or 0.99756109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00047759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002903 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

