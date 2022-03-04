Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $154.52

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$154.52 and last traded at C$155.23, with a volume of 43527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$162.33.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$251.15.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$183.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$214.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.