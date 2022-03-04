Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.02. Approximately 38,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 356,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 144.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,583 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

