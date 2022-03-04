British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Trading Down 4.6%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $40.48. 6,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 10,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTAFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.