British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Trading Down 4.6%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $40.48. 6,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 10,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

