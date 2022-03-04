British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.34

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 87852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTLCY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.78) to GBX 640 ($8.59) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.88.

Get British Land alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.