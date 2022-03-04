Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $690.00 at UBS Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $665.00 to $690.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.15.

Shares of AVGO opened at $578.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

