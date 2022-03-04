Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $690.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $665.00 to $690.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.15.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $578.60 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $598.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

