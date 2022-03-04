Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $715.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $700.00 to $715.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.15.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $578.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $598.50 and a 200 day moving average of $554.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

