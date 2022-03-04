Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Up 71.8% in February

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,638,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 518,810 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,201,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,549,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,038,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCLE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,177. Broadscale Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

