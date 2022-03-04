Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) will report sales of $75.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.45 billion and the highest is $76.50 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $69.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $307.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.38 billion to $308.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $320.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $314.51 billion to $323.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

