Brokerages Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) to post sales of $231.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.90 million and the highest is $235.03 million. Life Storage reported sales of $171.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $962.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $946.40 million to $987.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

NYSE:LSI opened at $131.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.31. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $80.28 and a 12-month high of $154.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.