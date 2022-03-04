Brokerages Anticipate Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.05). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDIG. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.39. 666,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,590. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

