Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) to post sales of $83.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $96.49 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $99.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $378.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.20 million to $423.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $472.89 million, with estimates ranging from $356.09 million to $591.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS.

RARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $133.82.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $590,256. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after buying an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,804,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,252,000 after purchasing an additional 336,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,428 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

