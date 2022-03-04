Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Million

Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will report $1.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $3.87 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $17.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $47.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $62.56 million, with estimates ranging from $29.90 million to $122.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

