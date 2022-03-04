Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,469,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,869,000 after buying an additional 90,713 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after buying an additional 212,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 290,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after buying an additional 202,803 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.